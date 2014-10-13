Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council Elects Two New Members

The Advisory Council of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging elected two new members who will begin their service immediately.

“The Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Luann Linquist of Santa Maria and Dr. Barry Marks of Lompoc,” said Amy Mallett, chair of the Advisory Council. "It is a pleasure to welcome new members who have experience in both their professional and volunteer lives with the needs of older persons.”

Dr. Linquist is a M.F.T. who has been a communications coach as well as a therapist. She is also an active proponent of laughter yoga and mindfulness stress reduction.

Dr. Marks last month presented information to better understand the senior suicide trend in this nation. He is a licensed educational psychologist, nationally certified school psychologist, a trustee of the Lompoc Public Library and a wish granter with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. He has been in the human service field for over 30 years, including work with the mental health profession.

“The Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council advocates on behalf of older persons,” Mallett said. “Additional members for the council are sought to assist in our work in the community.”

For additional information, contact Mallett or AAA Director Joyce Ellen Lippman at 805.925.9554 or 800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is executive director of the Area Agency on Aging.