Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council Meeting to Review Pending Rules for Nursing Homes

Advice

The advisory council of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging (AAA), will hold its monthly meeting Friday, Oct. 9, 2015.

“At this meeting the Council members will hear a report from the Long Term care Ombudsman about pending new rules for nursing homes,” stated Barry Jay Marks, AAA chair. 'The role of nursing homes is still an important issue for older persons although fewer senior citizens find it necessary to utilize this level of care for an extended period of time. Most Medicare beneficiaries utilize skilled nursing facilities for rehabilitation and not long term care.

“In addition, the Council members will hear a report about the open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries that begin Oct. 15,” continued Marks. “Medicare has an annual open enrollment period for Prescription Drug Part D Plans from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is an important time for Medicare beneficiaries to review the many changes for 2016.

“In addition, at this meeting the Council will hear a report from Martin Tucker regarding the AAA Council of California meeting last month in Sacramento,” Marks said. “The Council is interested in hearing about developments at the State level. We are anxious to learn what the Governor will veto or sign in regards to State Legislation.”

“The Council is also looking for new members who are interested in issues affecting older adults,” concluded Marks. “If interested, attend a meeting or contact us for more information.”

For additional information contact Barry Jay Marks, Area Agency on Aging Advisory council chair, or AAA Director Joyce Ellen Lippman at 805.925.9554 or 1.800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.