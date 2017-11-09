Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council Seeks New Members

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens is soliciting nominations for new members of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

“An Advisory Council composed of 30 members advises the Board of Directors on all matters relating to the planning and administration of the Area Agency Aging Area Plan and acts as an advocate for older persons,” said Barry Jay Marks, chair, AAA Advisory Council.

“The AAA Advisory Council develops an Area Plan to guide the operations of the Area Agency on Aging and its funding decisions,” he said.

“According to the Older Americans Act, at least 51 percent of the council is composed of senior citizens from throughout the two-county region," said Marks of Lompoc.

“This is a valuable volunteer activity for retired persons or anyone concerned about the system of care for our older persons,” he said.

The objective of the Area Agency on Aging is to develop a comprehensive and coordinated system of services for older persons which will: secure and maintain maximum independence and dignity in a home environment for older persons capable of self care with appropriate supportive services; remove individual and social barriers to economic and personal independence for older persons; and develop a continuum of care for the at-risk elderly.

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens is a nonprofit corporation incorporated in 1975 and designated by the California Department of Aging as an Area Agency on Aging for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The Commission for Senior Citizens also sponsors a variety of senior service programs including the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program; Senior Connection, a specialized senior information and assistance program; and the Elder Abuse Prevention Councils of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The Area Agency on Aging annually appropriates more than $3 million to provide social, nutrition, family caregiver and health promotion services in the two counties. Programs supported with this money include:

Information and Referral; Long Term Care Ombudsman Services; home-delivered and congregate meals; legal assistance; home repair; in-home supportive services; caregiver respite care, counseling and support groups; and geriatric day care centers.

AAA Advisory Council members should have knowledge of the needs of older people to assist the council in development and implementation of the Area Plan, legislative proposals, policies and budgets.

Council members need the ability to advocate on behalf of older people, present testimony at public meetings, and conduct meetings on behalf of the Advisory Council.

A form to nominate someone for election to the AAA Advisory Council is available from the Area Agency on Aging office, 528 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.

For additional information, contact Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director, 925-9554 or 1-800-510-2020.



— Joyce Ellen Lippman for Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.