Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council Supports Arbitration Fairness Act

The advisory council of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging, voted to strongly support HR 2087, Arbitration Fairness Act.

“The Area Agency on Aging advisory council learned at its meeting that the use of pre-dispute, forced arbitration agreements in consumer contracts can be harmful,” stated Barry Jay Marks, AAA chair. “The members support HR 2087 legislation that would ban the use of pre-dispute, forced arbitration agreement in consumer contracts. These are agreements that residents of long term care facilities or their loved ones must sign when entering into a nursing home or assisted living facility.”

“Pre-dispute arbitration agreements force individuals to make a decision without any information at all about the dispute,” continued Marks. “This decision must be made at a time of admission, a very stressful time for consumers and their families, when it is difficult to anticipate the occurrence of harm or poor care. Once signed, pre-dispute, forced arbitration agreements constitutional rights of the consumer to a trial by jury.”

“In addition, at their February meeting the Council learned about the implementation of a new State law, Home Care Consumer Protection Act,” continued Mr. Marks. “The Council also heard a report from Assemblyman Achadjian’s staff regarding the Governor’s proposed 2016/17 State Budget.”

“Additionally, the Council is looking for new members who are interested in issues affecting older adults,” concluded Mr. Marks. “This is an opportunity to work with others to review and discuss issues affecting older persons and advocating on behalf of older persons.”

For additional information contact Barry Marks or Joyce Ellen Lippman, AAA director, at 805.925.9554 or 1.800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.