Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council Supports Proposed Personalize Your Care Act

The Advisory Council of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging voted at its meeting last Friday to support House Resolution 1173, a federal legislative proposal co-sponsored by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

“The Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council voted to support H.R. 1173,” said Amy Mallett, chairwoman of the AAA Advisory Council. "The members believe that this proposal will be beneficial for Medicare beneficiaries because it may encourage the important conversation about end of life and end of life options.

“Known as ‘Personalize Your Care Act,’ this proposal will cover a voluntary consultation regarding advance health care planning. This proposal would provide an optional consultation between the individual and a practitioner (physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant) regarding advance health care planning. This council strongly supports the conversation and the use of advance health care directives.

“In addition, this proposal requires under Medicare that an advance health care directive validity executed outside the state in which the directive is presented must be given effect by a provider or an organization to the same extent as an advance directive validly executed under the law of the state in which it is presented. We voted to support this legislation because it may provide a Medicare beneficiary the confidence to know that their wishes will be honored.

“The council is also grateful to note that our local congressperson, Lois Capps, is a co-sponsor of this important legislation.”

“The Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council advocates on behalf of older persons,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the commission Board of Directors. “Members of the Board of Directors appreciate that the council members study the issues and advocate to protect senior citizens.”

For additional information, contact Mallett or AAA Executive Director Joyce Ellen Lippman at 805.925.9554 or 800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is executive director of the Area Agency on Aging.