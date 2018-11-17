Area Agency on Aging Opposes Government Efforts to Redefine Gender

The Advisory Council of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging (AAA), voted at its Nov. 9 meeting to oppose efforts by the U.S. Health & Human Services Agency to redefine gender.

“The Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council reviewed information from GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance of the Central Coast) and other news sources, and learned about a proposal from the U.S. Health and Human Services Agency,” said Barry Jay Marks, chair, Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council.

“This proposal will change the way federal government treats transgender people under the law,” Marks said.

“The proposal to narrowly define gender would result in actions that would seek to eliminate federal protections for transgender individuals,” said Marks. “The proposal would negate the recognition that gender identity can be used for protection under federal civil rights laws.

“And it is uncertain whether this would expand to other federal departments and agencies.”

“The Advisory Council action is advocacy on behalf of older individuals who gender identity differ from their sex assigned at birth,” said Marks. “The council opposes any efforts to deny an individual’s right to determine their gender identity, which may or may not lead to discrimination.”



For more information contact Marks, Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council chair, or Lippman, AAA director, 925-9554 or 1-800-510-2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Area Agency on Aging,