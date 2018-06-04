Area Agency on Aging Seeks Provider for Long-Term Care Ombudsman Services

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging, announces the availability of a Request for Proposal for the provision of long-term care ombudsman services in Santa Barbara County.

“The Area Agency on Aging is responsible for the administration of Older Americans Act monies in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Funds are specifically available for the provision of long-term care ombudsman services in Santa Barbara County,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors. “This service is authorized and funded through the Older Americans Act.

“The LTC Ombudsman Program is designed as an advocacy program for residents of long-term care facilities. The activities are on behalf of residents of long-term care facilities to effectively assert resident rights and to investigate and resolve complaints. The program shall work to empower residents to maintain dignity, and to enable them to assert their civil rights.

“In recent years, the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens has operated this service directly. The commission assumed this role on a temporary basis only. As a result, the Area Agency on Aging has released the Request for Proposal to secure a new provider effective July 1, 2014.

“It is estimated that in 2014-15 there will be $102,083 available from the Older Americans Act to fund the services throughout the county. These monies are specifically for the provision of facility visits, complaint investigation and resolution and community education to the residents of long-term care facilities in Santa Barbara County.”

The Area Agency on Aging will be holding an Applicant’s Conference on Monday, Nov. 18 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Area Agency on Aging office in Santa Maria. The purpose is to briefly explain the proposal, review process, requirements and other pertinent areas.

If you are interested in obtaining a copy of the RFP, please contact the Area Agency on Aging via email at [email protected] (note in subject line “RFP request”). If interested in more information, contact Joyce Ellen Lippman at 805.925.9554 or [email protected].

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.