Your Health
Area Agency on Aging to Celebrate Older Americans Month With Celebration Tea

By Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Area Agency on Aging | April 29, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Join the celebrations of Older Americans Month on the Central Coast to appreciate the contributions of local people and organizations that have been nominated for seven award categories in May 2016.

“2016 marks the 32nd year of activities to celebrate Older American’s Month,” said Barry Jay Marks, chair of the Area Agency on Aging’s Advisory Council. “At this time, the community recognizes significant achievements and the contribution of senior citizens to the community. In addition, many fine programs have been designed to create a safe and healthy community for frail at-risk older person and these programs merit attention.”

May 2016 has been declared Older Americans Month by President Barack Obama and Gov. Jerry Brown. The official theme selected for Older Americans Month 2016, “Blaze A Trail,” encourages older Americans to stay engaged, active and involved in their own lives and communities.

“The Celebration Tea in Santa Barbara County will be held Thursday, May 5, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott,” said Marks. “At this time we will hear from Congresswoman Capps about work at the federal level to address the needs and concerns of older persons and their caregivers.

“Older Americans Month provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the important issues facing older adults and highlight the ways that older Americans are advocating for themselves, their peers and their communities,” Marks said. “Now is the time to ‘Blaze A Trail’ to make the benefits of community living a reality for more older Americans. Together we can promote healthy aging, increase community involvement for older adults and tackle important issues like the prevention of elder abuse.”

All persons are invited to attend the Celebration Tea. The cost is $5 for senior citizens and $20 for non-senior citizens. The celebration will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriot at 2 p.m. May 5, 2016.

For more information about Older Americans Month, contact Joyce Ellen Lippman of the Area Agency on Aging at 805.925.9554 or [email protected].

Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Area Agency on Aging.

