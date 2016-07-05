Area Agency on Aging to Distribute Farmers Market Coupon Books to Low-income Seniors

The Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce the availability of a coupon booklet for low-income senior citizens for the purchase of fruits and vegetables at certified farmers markets in Santa Barbara County.

“The Area Agency on Aging has established five sites for the distribution of the free senior farmers market coupons thanks to the cooperation of our local certified markets,” said Barry Jay Marks, chair of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. “Seniors interested in applying for the Senior Farmers Market coupons should attend the distribution site nearest them.”

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a 100 percent federally funded program that provides low-income seniors with check booklets that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at certified farmers markets.

The program is administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in California by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). In 2016, CDFA is providing seniors with almost $790,000 in check booklets to redeem at certified farmers markets.

“CDFA partners with California’s Area Agencies on Aging to distribute the SFMNP check booklets, which include five checks redeemable for $4 each,” Marks said. “The AAAs serve this purpose well because they administer several senior programs on a local level.

“At the check distribution sites, seniors that meet the age and low-income eligibility requirements receive one $20 check booklet a year and nutrition education information,” he said. “Fruits and vegetables are an important component of a healthy diet. I hope seniors will avail themselves of these coupons and enhance their diet with fruits and vegetables with these free coupons.”

Coupon Booklet Distribution Sites

» Carpinteria Certified Farmers Market: 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14

» Downtown Santa Barbara Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

» Goleta, Camino Real Farmers Market: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

» Santa Maria Certified Farmers Market: noon - 4 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 31

» Lompoc Certified Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2



For more information, contact Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, by telephone at 805.925.9554, 805.965.3288, 805.541.0384 or 1.800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.