Area Nonprofits Receive Grants From Santa Ynez Valley Foundation

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has presented more than $75,000 in grants to local nonprofits. Funds were granted to organizations providing safety net services, educational opportunities, and art programs throughout the valley.

“Nonprofits give critical resources and vital support,” said Rich Nagler, Valley Foundation Board president. “Our grants provide assistance so that they can do their good work even better. Together, we are strengthening lives and building community for the next generation.”

The 12-member Board of Directors reviews all proposals submitted to the foundation, bringing diverse talents and deep community roots to the grantmaking process. Grants are made on a quarterly basis to nonprofits serving the people and communities of the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

Focus areas include health and human services, seniors, youth, education, and arts and culture. Funds are provided for program support, operating expenses, outreach efforts, critical needs, program accessibility, and innovative programs.

“Our community remains vibrant in part because of the important work done by our local nonprofit organizations,” said Valley Foundation Board Member Jessica Tade.

“Valley Foundation grants support nonprofits as they implement necessary programs and provide essential services , all of which enhance the quality of life for all valley residents,” she said.

With this latest round of funding from the foundation, total grants provided to the community this year have reached more than $147,500.

In addition to the $70,000 awarded in scholarships is the foundation’s support of the Allan Hancock College Promise Program.

The Valle Foundation is committed to providing $30,000 over the next five years to the program, which guarantees high school graduates entering Hancock College will get their first year of tuition for free.

Grantees receiving funding include:

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Santa Ynez Valley Fruit and Vegetable Rescue

Los Alamos Valley Senior Citizens (Senior Center)

Solvang Senior Center

Friends of the Los Alamos Library

Allan Hancock College Foundation Promise Program

Boy Scouts of America

NatureTrack Foundation Inc.

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding

Santa Ynez Valley Chorale

Solvang Elementary School District Education Foundation (Solvang Arts and Music – SAM)

To learn more about the foundation, visit syvalleyfoundation.org.

— Anne Christensen for Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.