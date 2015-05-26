Arete Productions Students Stage ‘13,’ a Grown-Up Musical About Growing Up

Arete Productions, the performance arm of Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts, will present the Broadway hit musical 13, a grown-up story about growing up, at the Marjorie Luke Theater this Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31, with a preview and showcase on Friday, May 29 featuring local artists, SOPA star alumni and the Inner Light Community Gospel Choir.

Proceeds from the showcase will benefit Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts scholarship students.

Featuring a talented cast of local young performers ranging in age from 11 to 15, and set to an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, 13 is a hilarious, high-energy musical for all ages about discovering that cool is where you find it — and sometimes where you least expect it.

Directed by Austin Escamilla with musical direction by Dauri Kennedy, the cast of 13 includes Anthony Jensen (12) in the lead role, and Grace Gibbs (15) and Kara Boger (13) double cast in the role of Patrice. Other cast members include Kai Kadlec (15), Greta Regan (13), Drewes McFarlin (12), Logan Fleming, Mariana Mezic (13), Dawson Escamilla (11) and others.

Escamilla is also a homegrown talent who has starred in two SOPA shows; 13 is his second show as director.

Arete Productions is the company that brought the Tony Award-nominated musical Swing! to the New Vic Theatre last March, featuring the beloved music of jazz greats Duke Ellington, William “Count” Basie, Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller. In 2014, Arete Productions presented the Tony Award-winning rock musical Rent, with four sold-out shows and a review by the national theater publication Broadway World.

“It's great working with the cast of 13,” said Kennedy, Arete founder and 13 musical director. “Seeing their growth is wonderful. Many of them have been in our debut track, developing singing, dancing, and acting skills; some are brand new to the stage. 13 presents a unique opportunity to develop into mature performers because the entire cast is young.”

The preview night showcase is a perfect accompaniment to this production because proceeds will benefit these and other young and intermediate performers, many of whom go on to professional training programs based on having their talents recognized and nurtured at an early age. Featured in the showcase will be the local high school band Vital Signs, led by Brolin Parris, who is a SOPA alum and a longtime student of Kennedy's from Marymount of Santa Barbara, the Inner Light Community Gospel Choir, Kennedy's voice students and others.

Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts was founded by Kennedy in 2012. SBSOPA’s mission is to nurture, motivate and build confidence in our community’s youth through the use of contemporary and classic theatrical works.

In addition to directing the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts and Arete Productions, Kennedy also heads DMK Studio and Performing and Visual Arts Camp. She is on the music faculty of Marymount and Santa Barbara City College Adult Education and director of Inner Light Community Gospel Choir. She attended the renowned New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, earned a bachelor of music degree from the University of Illinois and a master of music from UCSB. She is an alumna of the Music Academy of the West and was a featured soloist with the SB City College Jazz Band, Chamber Orchestra and Grand Opera. Her extensive opera performances include lead roles with Seattle Opera, New Orleans Opera, and recently Des Moines Metro Opera.

13 will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday with a special preview and SB SOPA alumni stars performance showcase at 7 p.m. Friday. All performances are at the Marjorie Luke Theater, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased through Universe ticketing by clicking here, or for the showcase/preview evening by clicking here. For more information, call 805.708.8897.

New Classes Forming

SB SOPA is pleased to announce its summer lineup of performing arts classes for all ages. Hippity Hop with Mr. Cabrera provides a fun-filled class environment designed to facilitate ongoing skill development and maximum fun, while immersing children in all aspects of motion. With every class, students learn a new set of easy-to-follow mini hip-hop routines and combinations, and work on drilling them together.

Class is on Mondays and Fridays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Ballet with State Street ballerina Leila Drake Fossek is a basic class that introduces students age 8 or older to the elementary positions of classical ballet. Classes are thorough to ensure proper alignment and understanding and are held Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. Both classes are at Santa Barbara Dance Center, 127 W. Canon Perdido St.

Adult Cabaret with Mr. Cabrera empowers the absolute beginner, age 15 and up, with confidence by building physical strength, while unleashing her inner vixen. Adult Cabaret incorporates high kicks, shakes and shimmies with spins and dips. Class is every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at The Dance Network located at 4141 State St., Suite 4A.

All classes are $20 for drop-ins or $18 for a 10-class commitment card. For more information, call Cabrera at 805.637.1191.

— Jackie Goodman represents Arete Productions.