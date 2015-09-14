Arlene Page of Santa Maria, 1914-2015

Posted on September 14, 2015 | 3:56 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

At her request no services will be held for Arlene Page, 101 of Santa Maria.

Arlene passed away Sept. 6, 2015, at her residence with her family and friends.

She was born March 16, 1914, in Herington, Kan. to Dr. Harley Marshall and Myrtle Green.

Her father, a physician, died in 1952 and was born in Avalon, Mo. in 1881. His wife Myrtle was a decedent of the famous Warren and Vaughan families of the Mayflower and early American ancestors.

Arlene Marshall graduated with honors from Kansas State College and did post graduate training in the dietary department of John Hopkins Hospital in 1936 as a licensed dietician.

She worked in New York, San Francisco and Santa Cruz practicing dietetics and was married for 58 years to Richard Bryant Page, a retired World War II Pacific theater and Korean War U.S. Naval commander who passed July 24, 2000, in Santa Maria.

Arlene is survived by her son, Richard B. Page Jr. of Los Angeles and her daughter, Marilyn A. Page of Santa Maria; her grandsons, John E. and Steven B. Page of Los Angeles; and her younger sister Margaret Marshall Silberberg of Bradbury, Calif.

Donations in Arlene's memory may be made to the Tri-Counties Regional Center of Santa Maria, 1234 Fairway Drive, Suite A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 or at www.tri-counties.brg.

She loved researching her family genealogy and was a member of the "Daughters of the American Revolution"

She was a voracious reader of modern history, non-fiction, mysteries and drama literature.

She was a member of the American Society of Dieticians, a member of the Santa Maria Country Club and enjoyed playing games and cards, especially bridge.

