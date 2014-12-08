Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:15 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

VNHC’s Arlene Stepputat Appointed to National Volunteer Management Steering Committee

By Flannery Hill for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | December 8, 2014 | 12:39 p.m.

Stepputat
Arlene Stepputat

Arlene Stepputat, manager of volunteer services at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care was recently appointed to the Volunteer Management Steering Committee at the National Council of Hospice and Palliative Professionals.

Her vast experience includes more than 30 years in volunteer management and service.

As a member of the Volunteer Management Steering Committee for NCHPP, Stepputat will oversee hospice volunteer management inquiries from across the country, enhance collaboration, foster mentoring and networking and promote leadership opportunities.

The Volunteer Management Steering Committee at NCHPP has only eight members nationwide, with only one representative permitted from each state.

Stepputat’s past experience includes being program director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Santa Barbara County, teaching volunteer management at Antioch University, authoring the book The Caring Heart and contributing to The Volunteer Management Handbook.

Stepputat was also a founding member of the AIDS Resource Foundation for Children in New Jersey. She was a presenter at the NHPCO 2012 Virtual Volunteer Conference and has presented at the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association’s Conference for the last three years. She holds a master's degree in family and community education from Columbia University.

Stepputat sits on the Board of Directors of the Freedom to Choose Foundation and is a member of the Threshold Choir in Santa Barbara. She enjoys taking her cat, Angel, to visit patients as a pet therapist.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

