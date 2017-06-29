Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Arlington Financial Advisors Now a Fiduciary

Arlington Financial team: Joseph R. Weiland, left, Cody Makela, Dianne G. Duva, Arthur G. Swalley, John A. Lorenz, Shannon Pearce, Wells Hughes, and Allie Singer (not pictured). (Arlington Financial Advisors)
By Jennifer Goddard for Arlington Financial Advisors | June 29, 2017

Arlington Financial Advisors in Santa Barbara has announced the company has become a fiduciary and Registered Investment Advisor. Arlington Financial Advisors has partnered with Charles Schwab to custodian their clients’ assets.

Arlington Financial Advisors, is a family guide and mentor for professionals and business owners, monitoring and managing risk so its clients can focus on work and family. As educators, the advisors work to help clients make informed, confident decisions.
 
Arlington Financial Advisors is an independent firm offering strategic financial planning, estate and tax planning, private money management and insurance consulting. Its services include:
 
• Personalized advice across the spectrum of financial matters, from retirement planning to intergenerational issues to business asset-purchase decisions.

• Net worth-based financial planning that encompasses a client’s complete financial picture, including major life transitions, concentrated real estate exposure, or other complex challenges.

• A disciplined service model featuring thorough preparations for every meeting and a structured program addressing four key topics throughout the year: net-worth planning, estate planning, investments and taxes.

• Quarterly personal finance education sessions for the newly widowed, newly divorced, retired, business owners, multi-generational families, college students and other professionals.

Arlington Financial Advisors is at 100 E. De La Guerra St. For information, call 699-7300, email [email protected] or visit www.arlingtonfinancialadvisors.com.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for Arlington Financial Advisors.

 
