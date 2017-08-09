Arlington Financial Advisors On Top 300 List

Arlington Financial Advisors of Santa Barbara has made the Financial Times’ new list of the top 300 financial advisors in the United States, the company has announced.

The fourth edition of the special report, FT 300: Top Registered Investment Advisers, came out June 21. The “FT 300” assesses registered investment advisers on desirable traits for investors.

The Financial Times said it invited more than 2,000 qualifying registered investment advisors to complete a lengthy application.

“We added this to our own research into their practices, including data from regulatory filings. Some 725 RIA companies applied and 300 made the final list,” the newspaper said in an article introducing the list.

Financial advisors were graded and scored on six factors: adviser assets under management, asset growth, the company’s age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility.

The Financial Times reported: “We present the FT 300 as an elite group, not a competitive ranking of one to 300.

“This is the fairest way to identify the industry’s elite advisers while accounting for the companies’ different approaches and different specializations.”

The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading news organizations and provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.

“This is an exciting and important recognition and we’re honored to be on this list,” said Joseph R. Weiland, Arlington Financial managing partner.

Arlington Financial Advisors, 100 E. De La Guerra St., offers strategic financial, estate and tax planning, private money management and insurance consulting. Call 699-7300, email [email protected] or visit www.arlingtonfinancialadvisors.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Arlington Financial Advisors.