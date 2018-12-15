Arlington Financial Advisors’ Weiland Named to Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Board

Joseph R. Weiland, the managing partner of Arlington Financial Advisors, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

The nonprofit Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has helped to preserve more than 27,000 acres of natural and agricultural land countywide, working to enhance and preserve Santa Barbara County’s natural open spaces.

The Land Trust buys and protects scenic, natural open spaces, shares its knowledge of land preservation with local landowners, planners, public agencies and other conservation organizations, and educates people in the community by hosting field trips featuring experts in ecology, agriculture and the arts, according to The Land Trust’s website, www.sblandtrust.org.

Trustees for The Land Trust bring a range of experience in fields such as banking, finances, real estate, biology and planning to the organization.

Arlington Financial Advisors offers strategic financial planning, estate and tax planning, private money management and insurance consulting. Weiland, a certified financial planner and industry veteran with a 30-year-career in financial planning, has spent the past three decades advising high net-worth individuals and business owners.

He also develops best practices to ensure clients are achieving their goals. He helps clients make sound financial decisions and avoid mistakes, and said he looks forward to sharing his expertise with The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

Weiland is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. He serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Club, a nonprofit social club, and is an active member and past president of the Sunrise Rotary Club.

Weiland, who lives in Santa Barbara, is an avid surfer and hiker who appreciates Santa Barbara County’s natural spaces.



Arlington Financial Advisors is at 100 E. De La Guerra St. Call 805-699-7300 or visit www.arlingtonfinancialadvisors.com. Weiland can be reached at [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Arlington Financial Advisors.