Arlington Financial’s Dianne Duva Joins Music Academy Board

By Jennifer Goddard for Arlington Financial Advisors | May 2, 2018 | 1:25 p.m.
Dianne Duva
Dianne Duva, a founding partner of Arlington Financial Advisors wealth management firm in Santa Barbra, has been named to the Music Academy of the West Board of Directors. She also serves on the planned giving committee of the academy.

Music Academy of the West develops classically trained musicians, hosts summer schools and festivals for gifted young musicians, and provides musicians a chance to study with and perform under the guidance of internationally renowned faculty artists, guest conductors and soloists.

The academy also presents public events each year featuring visiting artists, orchestras, chamber music concerts and opera.

Arlington Financial Advisors last year was named one of the Financial Times’ Top 300 Registered Investment Advisors nationwide.

Duva helps clients understand and manage their net worth and solve complex financial problems by offering advice in such areas as retirement planning, insurance planning, estate and tax planning, and investment management

She holds the Certified Financial Planner designation and a life insurance license. She also co-hosts a weekly radio show called Money Talk, on AM 1290 KZSB, which celebrated its second anniversary on the air in February.

Duva joined the Junior League of Santa Barbara in 2001 and last year was honored with the organization’s Sustainer of the Year award for 2017, which recognizes a woman who has used her Junior League training to enrich and improve the community through past and current volunteer service.

She also serves as an advisory board member of the Women’s Economic Ventures, helping local women with their business opportunities, and serves on the board of the Apples to Zucchini Cooking School.

Arlington Financial Advisors is at 100 E. De La Guerra St., phone 699-7300 or visit www.arlingtonfinancialadvisors.com.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for Arlington Financial Advisors.

 

