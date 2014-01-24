Arlington Tavern to Pay Homage to Judy Rodgers at Edible Supper Club Dinner

Next Wednesday, Jan. 29, Arlington Tavern is teaming up with Edible Santa Barbara for their next Edible Supper Club — a relaxed evening of good food, wine and conversation.

Chef Ron True, who spent some of his formative years cooking for Judy Rodgers at Zuni Café, is paying homage to the late chef by presenting a farm-fresh menu full of Zuni classics.

Arlington Tavern will be serving a four-course prix fixe meal along with paired wine selections from local vineyards.

Passed appetizers during cocktail hour will feature a Trio Amuse Bouche: Caesar Salad Bite, Roasted Beet Bite, Gougere with Bacon & Pickles, which will be matched with Lucas & Lewellen’s Sparkling Wine. The first course is a Ricotta Gnocchi with Roots Farm Carrots, Chives and Cracked Pepper, paired with Big Tar Sauvignon Blanc. The main course, a Zuni favorite with a local Santa Barbara spin, will be Rancho San Julian Osso Bucco with Rosemary Risotto and Roasted Fennel, paired with the hearty Zaca Mesa Z Cuvee. For dessert, guests will enjoy an Apple Crostata with House-made Vanilla Ice Cream & Mugolio Pine Syrup, coupled with Storm Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc.

This special evening of fresh, local food with Edible Santa Barbara begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be $75 per person, all-inclusive. Advance reservations required by calling 805.770.2626.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Arlington Tavern.