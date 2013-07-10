Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:33 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Arlington Tavern, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Join Forces for Beer Dinner

By Jennifer Guess for Arlington Tavern | July 10, 2013 | 10:37 a.m.

Next Wednesday, July 17, Arlington Tavern is partnering with Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., the newest brewery to open up shop in the Funk Zone, for a tasty beer dinner.

Beer enthusiasts won’t want to miss this special evening dedicated to local craft beers paired with a seasonal Santa Barbara feast.

Chef Ron True and the crew at Arlington Tavern will serve up a four-course menu of beer-inspired favorites to complement the Figueroa Mountain brew pairings. The feast will kick off with passed AT spiced nut snacks, served with Figueroa’s crisp and well-rounded Paradise Road Pilsner.

Arlington Tavern regulars will go crazy for the second course, which is the wildly popular Truffle Mac n Cheese paired with Figueroa’s Danish Red Lager. The indulgent main course is a Smoked New York Strip Steak topped with a Hoppy Poppy Mash, paired with Figueroa favorite Hoppy Poppy IPA. The feast will finish with AT’s Strawberry Upside Down Cake, a sweet taste of summer that is perfectly paired with Figueroa’s smoky, chocolaty Stagecoach Stout.

Guests won’t leave hungry or thirsty thanks to Arlington Tavern’s excellent food and beer pairings!

Don’t miss this exclusive chance to indulge in an all-star lineup of handcrafted food and brew at 6:30 p.m. July 17. This special beer dinner is offered at $80 per person, including tax and gratuity.

Reservations required by calling 805.770.2626.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Arlington Tavern.

 
