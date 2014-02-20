Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:30 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Arlington Tavern Serving Up Pre-Theater Dinner Special

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Arlington Tavern | February 20, 2014 | 1:48 p.m.

As the new season of theater productions roll out in Santa Barbara, Arlington Tavern is pleased to announce its new pre-theater dinner special to attract arts and culture aficionados for dinner before catching a show.

Offered between 5 and 6:30 p.m., Arlington Tavern is presenting a two-course, farm-fresh meal for just $35 per person.

Chef Ron True is offering a selection of Arlington Tavern menu classics for the pre-theater special, including a starter, main entrée and glass of wine. Starters will include a choice of the popular Caesar salad, made with little gems and anchovy garlic dressing, a local greens salad, or the winter-appropriate sweet potato jalapeno soup.

For the entrée, guests can pick between grilled chicken served with buttermilk mash, market vegetables and marsala gravy, pan-roasted local black cod topped with trumpet mushrooms, carrots, Brussels leaves, bacon and mustard butter, or the AT burger made with rancho San Julian beef. To accompany their meal, guests can choose between a glass of Ballard Lane Chardonnay or Smashberry Red Blend, both local wines from nearby Santa Ynez Valley.

Arlington Tavern is proud to welcome the New Victoria Theatre back to the block scene and will be offering its pre-theater special through the end of February in conjunction with the Ensemble Theatre Co.’s release of Good People. Guests are also encouraged to stop by Arlington Tavern after the show for a bite of dessert or glass of port.

This tasty two-course menu will be served between 5 and 6:30 p.m. for $35 per person; no other promotions can apply. For reservations, please call 805.770.2626.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Arlington Tavern.

 
