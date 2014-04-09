Arlington Tavern Opens New Front Patio Seating

The sun is shining. The days are longer. Someone’s just tapped a craft brewed keg. Yes. This is the life. This is patio season, and just in time for guests to enjoy, Arlington Tavern has opened its new front patio for dining.

Perfect for enjoying drinks during Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m., or to people watch along Victoria Street, the new front patio will be the spot to sit all spring, summer and fall, while feasting on the tavern’s signature farm fresh cuisine.

As the saying goes, “Time flies when you’re having fun,” and the Arlington Tavern, 21 W. Victoria St., is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a special event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 27 with hosted sips and bites, along with live entertainment. Co-owners and longtime friends Chef Ron True and Diego Barbieri will be on deck to welcome loyal patrons and guests to a tasty, fun-filled afternoon to celebrate their milestone.

With beautiful spring weather in Santa Barbara, Arlington Tavern’s front patio is the ideal spot for dining al fresco. Located right across the street from the highly anticipated Santa Barbara Public Market and next door to the New Vic theater, the patio is conveniently close for those looking to enjoy farm to table seasonal cuisine.

So kick back with a beverage from our favorite “Made in Santa Barbara” beers and wines and dive into some tasty local food on Arlington Tavern’s front patio! For dinner reservations, please call 805.770.2626.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Arlington Tavern.