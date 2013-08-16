Monday, June 11 , 2018, 1:33 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Arlington Tavern Pairs Up with Firestone Walker Brewing for Farm-to-Table Dinner

By Jennifer Zacharias for Arlington Tavern | August 16, 2013 | 2:55 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Arlington Tavern is teaming up with local brewery Firestone Walker Brewing Co. for a night of handcrafted food and beer.

Chef Ron True and the crew at Arlington Tavern will prepare a lineup of four plates to serve with Firestone’s award-winning brews.

The Arlington Tavern, recently qualified as a Farm Friendly Dining restaurant by the Santa Barbara Farmers Market, will be serving up a appetizing feast of local, seasonal food to pair perfectly with Firestone’s beers.

The first course is a medley of modern comfort food, including a cheddar biscuit with chicken gravy, watermelon salad and a pulled pork slider paired with AT favorite Watermelon Beer, Firestone’s 805 Blonde Ale combined with watermelon puree.

The second plate, duck confit stroganoff with house-made noodles, red wine mustard cream sauce, local arugula and Parmesan cheese is expertly matched with Firestone’s ever-popular Pale 31 Ale.

The indulgent main course, an AT barbecue plate, won’t leave guests hungry with smoked spare ribs, tri-tip, grilled chicken, red cape beans and a corn pasilla hash served with the smoky Double Barrel Ale.

Save room for Arlington Tavern’s amazing summer dessert, the Strawberry Upside Down Cake, made with farmers market strawberries and house-made vanilla ice cream, paired with Firestone’s caramel and toasty Double DBA.

This delicious night of farm-to-table food and craft beer will be a steal at only $55 per person. Guests will also have the chance to chat with Chef True and Jeffers Richardson, Firestone’s original brew master and current director at Firestone’s newest wild beer project, Barrelworks. Don’t miss this feast of craft food and beer!

Reservations are required by calling 805.770.2626.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Arlington Tavern.

 

