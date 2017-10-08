Arlington Theatre Sets Stage for Spoon

American rock band Spoon has announced will be making a tour stop in Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. Tickets are now on sale via AXS.com for the performance that includes special guest White Reaper.

Spoon has released a new video set to a live recording of album standout track, “I Ain’t The One.”

British artists and filmmakers Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard (Silent Sound, 20,000 Days On Earth) have captured one of the most formidable live bands in a studio setting, the slinky silhouettes and blue-tinged shadows complimenting the song's sinewy synths and Britt Daniel’s soulful vocals.

The minimalist drums and bass surface sporadically throughout, building tension across the melancholy melody that never quite relents.

It has been a whirlwind year for Spoon, Austin’s most esteemed rock ambassadors, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Spoon’s ninth album Hot Thoughts has been lauded in all the Mid-Year Best-O lists.

Hot Thoughts hit record highs this summer, with Spoon playing at at festivals, clubs and amphitheaters nationwide including Forecastle, XPN, Panorama, Lollapalooza, Bumbershoot, Hollywood Bowl and Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Billboard called the band's Lolla set “a greatest hits show ... there were no sleepers in this rapid fire rock set” and the Chicago Tribune wrote they “demonstrate how it's possible to evolve and bring in fresh ideas while retaining the terse, melodic impulse of its vintage days."

Brooklyn Magazine dubbed the group the “perfect festival band” upon catching them at Panorama, and American Songwriter called it the “perfect way to end an incredible weekend [at Forecastle Fest] of music.”

Spoon will reissue its 2007 classic "Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga" on Merge Records on Oct. 20 before heading to Europe in November.

Tickets prices for The Arlington performance range from $27.50-$30, plus applicable service charges.

— Jessica Puchli for Goldenvoice.