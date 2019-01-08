Armed Home-Burglary Suspect Arrested in Tanglewood

A Tanglewood man was arrested at gunpoint Monday after a report of a home burglary, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

At about 9 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a man who reportedly broke into a house on the 3500 block of Satinwood Road in Tanglewood, near Santa Maria, and stole several items, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

Rafael Rayas, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession of a dirk or dagger, and being a felon in possession of pepper spray, Calderon said.

“According to the victim, he confronted the suspect, and then the suspect swung ‘a large log’ at him,” Calderon said.

Rayas fled from the house.

Deputies searched the area and found Rayas standing near the corner of Sandalwood Drive and Myrtlewood Road, still holding a large piece of wood, Calderon said.

Rayas was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail without incident.

His bail is set at at $50,000.

