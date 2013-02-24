Armed Robber Hits Carpinteria Yogurt Shop

Investigators are looking for a man who robbed a Carpinteria frozen-yogurt shop at gunpoint Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The Yo Yum Yum Frozen Yogurt shop in the 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road was held up just before 6 p.m., said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“The suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register,” Hoover said.

She said the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, and was last seen getting into a silver SUV that was parked nearby on Carpinteria Street.

The suspect was described as white, with olive skin, in his late teens to early 20s, Hoover said. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a thin build, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, and dressed in all black.

He was armed with a black, Glock handgun, according to emergency radio traffic.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect’s whereabout is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.861.4100.

