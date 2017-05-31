Armed Robber Hits Rabobank Branch Near Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara

A man armed with a gun robbed a bank branch in Santa Barbara Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the Rabobank branch at 2222 Bath St., Sgt. Brian Larson of the Santa Barbara Police Department told Noozhawk.
The robber entered the bank, displayed what appeared to be a firearm, and demanded cash, Larson said.
He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Larson added.
Police were withholding other details of the crime — including a possible suspect description — due to their ongoing investigation, Larson said.
The small Rabobank branch is located in a small building adjacent to the Encina Lodge and Suites near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
