Armed Robber Hits Rabobank on Calle Real in Goleta

Authorities scour neighborhood around Encina Road for suspected gunman described as 'heavyset, white male'

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 31, 2013 | 11:05 a.m.

Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department courtesy photo)

Deputies were scouring the neighborhoods around the Calle Real commercial area in Goleta on Wednesday after an armed robbery was reported at the Rabobank branch, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The holdup was reported at about 10:45 a.m., when a man armed with a black handgun — possibly a .45-caliber semi-automatic — walked through the main entrance of the bank at 5956 Calle Real and demanded money, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Three customers were in the bank at the time, but no injuries were reported, she said.

Deputies set up a perimeter looking for the suspect, who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, and was last seen headed north toward Encina Road, Hoover said.

Authorities broadcast an alert for the suspect, who was described as a heavyset white male wearing tan pants, a dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt, a tan or gray mask with holes cut in it for his eyes, and black gloves.

Detectives are actively searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information regarding the crime or his whereabouts to immediately contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150.

A sheriff's K-9 unit hunts clues outside the scene of a bank holdup at Rabobank on Calle Real in Goleta. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

