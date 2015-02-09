Woman Kidnapped in Isla Vista, Forced to Withdraw Money from Bank

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are searching for two suspects in a kidnapping and armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in Isla Vista.

A female victim was kidnapped at knife-point at about 3 p.m. while walking in the 6700 block of Abrego Road, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

She was then driven to her bank and forced to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash, Hoover said.

At about 3:25 p.m., the suspects returned the victim to the area where she was taken and released her unharmed.

The victim was able to get the license plate of the vehicle and called 9-1-1 to report the crime.

Deputies are asking the public for information about the suspects, reported to be two Hispanic males, last seen driving off in a tan, 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, registered out of Los Angeles County with a license plate of 6ZEM856.

One man was described as being in his mid-30s and the other in his 50s.

Sheriff’s patrol deputies and detectives responded to the scene along with personnel from the California Highway Patrol and UCSB Police Department, Hoover said.

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter was brought in to assist in searching the area for the suspects and the vehicle, but they were not found.

Hoover said that the vehicle had been impounded on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Police Department and will be transported to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

"Due to the active investigation, we are not releasing any additional information," she said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case and sheriff’s detectives continue to aggressively pursue all leads.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the sheriff 's Tip Line at 805.681.4171 or by clicking this link.

