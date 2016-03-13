Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:37 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Arrested After Attempting to Rob Gas Station Near Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | {update}12:55 a.m. | March 13, 2016 | 11:09 p.m.

A man believed to be armed with a knife was arrested Sunday night after allegedly attempting to rob a gas station just outside the city of Santa Barbara.

The hold-up occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the Mobil station at Las Positas and Modoc Roads, according to Lt. Ed Olsen of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

"The suspect walked behind the counter where the clerk was standing and appeared to have a knife," said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, which was investigating the incident.

"The clerk thought he was being robbed and pushed the suspect and called 9-1-1."

The suspect, who fled on foot, was described as a white, male adult, about 40 years old, 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-5, weighing about 190 pounds, Olsen said.

He had a mustache and was wearing a gray pullover sweater and jeans.

About 20 minutes later, the suspect — identified as Walter Rouse, 49, a local transient — was located behind a nearby building, Hoover said, adding that no weapon was recovered.

Rouse was booked into the County Jail on a robbery charge, Hoover said.

The incident occurred just outside city limits, Olsen said, which was why it was being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 