Man Arrested After Attempting to Rob Gas Station Near Santa Barbara

A man believed to be armed with a knife was arrested Sunday night after allegedly attempting to rob a gas station just outside the city of Santa Barbara.

The hold-up occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the Mobil station at Las Positas and Modoc Roads, according to Lt. Ed Olsen of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

"The suspect walked behind the counter where the clerk was standing and appeared to have a knife," said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, which was investigating the incident.

"The clerk thought he was being robbed and pushed the suspect and called 9-1-1."

The suspect, who fled on foot, was described as a white, male adult, about 40 years old, 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-5, weighing about 190 pounds, Olsen said.

He had a mustache and was wearing a gray pullover sweater and jeans.

About 20 minutes later, the suspect — identified as Walter Rouse, 49, a local transient — was located behind a nearby building, Hoover said, adding that no weapon was recovered.

Rouse was booked into the County Jail on a robbery charge, Hoover said.

The incident occurred just outside city limits, Olsen said, which was why it was being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department.

