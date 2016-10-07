Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:57 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Armed Robbery, Burglary Suspect Arrested in Goleta

Sheriff’s K-9 units instrumental in tracking down suspect

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | October 7, 2016 | 5:11 p.m.
Tyler Alward Click to view larger
Tyler Alward

A Goleta resident who was the suspect in an overnight robbery and subsequent burglary is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Tyler Alward, 24, was booked on charges of second degree robbery and first degree burglary.

At approximately 1:42 a.m. Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call that an armed robbery had just occurred at the 7-Eleven located in the 7400 block of Hollister Avenue.

According to the victim, an adult male entered the store wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded cash and alcohol and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies including two K-9 units, University of California Santa Barbara Police Officers and California Highway Patrol Officers responded to the scene and began searching the area.

The Sheriff’s K-9 units successfully began tracking the path of the suspect. A Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter responded and searched the area using its infrared FLIR system.

During the search, a second 9-1-1 call was received by residents on Coronado Avenue who woke to find a suspect inside the residence attempting to steal items. They convinced him to leave without taking any property.

Deputies arrested a suspect in a Goleta armed robbery and burglary. Click to view larger
Deputies arrested a suspect in a Goleta armed robbery and burglary.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Sheriff’s deputies secured a perimeter and began looking for the suspect. During the search, a male in his underwear, who appeared to be a concerned resident, approached deputies to inquire about what was happening.

While the subject was speaking with deputies, the K9 track that started at 7-Eleven brought the K9 Units right up to the male subject deputies were speaking with. Deputies also observed he had tattoos matching the suspect seen on video surveillance committing the armed robbery.

Alward was positively identified as the suspect from the armed robbery and the burglary. He was taken into custody without incident.

Following the arrest, deputies responded to Alward’s residence in the 7500 block of Palos Verdes and located additional evidence connecting him to the robbery. Sheriff’s detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant at the residence and more items were seized.

Alward is being held on $50,000 bail.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 