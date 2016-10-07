Armed Robbery, Burglary Suspect Arrested in Goleta

A Goleta resident who was the suspect in an overnight robbery and subsequent burglary is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Tyler Alward, 24, was booked on charges of second degree robbery and first degree burglary.

At approximately 1:42 a.m. Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call that an armed robbery had just occurred at the 7-Eleven located in the 7400 block of Hollister Avenue.

According to the victim, an adult male entered the store wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded cash and alcohol and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies including two K-9 units, University of California Santa Barbara Police Officers and California Highway Patrol Officers responded to the scene and began searching the area.

The Sheriff’s K-9 units successfully began tracking the path of the suspect. A Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter responded and searched the area using its infrared FLIR system.

During the search, a second 9-1-1 call was received by residents on Coronado Avenue who woke to find a suspect inside the residence attempting to steal items. They convinced him to leave without taking any property.

Sheriff’s deputies secured a perimeter and began looking for the suspect. During the search, a male in his underwear, who appeared to be a concerned resident, approached deputies to inquire about what was happening.

While the subject was speaking with deputies, the K9 track that started at 7-Eleven brought the K9 Units right up to the male subject deputies were speaking with. Deputies also observed he had tattoos matching the suspect seen on video surveillance committing the armed robbery.

Alward was positively identified as the suspect from the armed robbery and the burglary. He was taken into custody without incident.

Following the arrest, deputies responded to Alward’s residence in the 7500 block of Palos Verdes and located additional evidence connecting him to the robbery. Sheriff’s detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant at the residence and more items were seized.

Alward is being held on $50,000 bail.