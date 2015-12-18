Armed Robbery Reported at Santa Maria Gas Station

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance to help identify and locate three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred just before midnight Thursday at a gas station in Santa Maria.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., two Hispanic males entered the Mobil gas station located in the 1200 block of Betteravia Road.

One suspect displayed a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register.

After the money was handed over, the second suspect pepper sprayed the clerk. A third suspect was observed standing out front of the store’s entrance.

The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and searched the area but were not able to locate the suspects.

The suspect who displayed a handgun is described as a light skinned Hispanic male approximately 20 years of age with no facial hair. He was wearing a grey zippered sweatshirt with a hood, a black beanie and black cloth gloves.

The second suspect is described as a dark skinned Hispanic male approximately 20 years of age with a mustache. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a black or blue beanie and dark colored gloves.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.