Armed Robbery Suspects Attending Deltopia Arrested After Traffic Stop in Isla Vista

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | April 10, 2019 | 3:14 p.m.
Elijah Francis
Devosia Harper Click to view larger
At about 11 p.m. on April 7, a UCSB police sergeant noticed a vehicle driving without lights in Isla Vista in the 6700 block of Sabado Tarde. The sergeant conducted a traffic-enforcement stop and saw the vehicle had two occupants.

The driver did not have any identification and the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside. 

A Sheriff’s sergeant and deputy arrived on scene to assist and the sergeant recognized the vehicle associated with a robbery in Santa Barbara the night before during which a firearm was used.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they located a brick of cocaine, about five pounds of marijuana with packaging, Xanax pills, and a firearm.

While at the scene of the traffic stop, two victims approached Sheriff’s deputies to report hey had just been robbed in Isla Vista. One of the victims had been pistol-whipped on his head and had a large, bleeding laceration over his eye.

The investigation revealed the suspects in that crime were the same suspects involved in the vehicle stop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Elijah Francis, 20, of Santa Cruz; the passenger was identified as Devosia Harper, 18, of Stockton. The two indicated they were in town for Deltopia, an unsanctioned spring break party in Isla Vista.

The Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) responded and took custody of the suspects and the vehicle. The suspects were later booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges from the Sheriff’s Office and SBPD.

The Sheriff’s Office charges for both Francis and Harper include robbery, attempted robbery, conspiracy, possession of a loaded firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Harper is also booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

