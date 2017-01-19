Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:23 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Armed Suspect Surrenders, Is Arrested After Standoff at Home Near Goleta

David Palmer, 35, of Santa Barbara faces multiple felony weapons and drug charges

Detectives served a search warrant at the residence near Goleta on Thursday and seized multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamine. David Palmer, 35, of Santa Barbara was arrested on multiple felony weapons and drug charges.
Detectives served a search warrant at the residence near Goleta on Thursday and seized multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamine. David Palmer, 35, of Santa Barbara was arrested on multiple felony weapons and drug charges. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 19, 2017 | 9:46 p.m.
David Palmer
David Palmer

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police responded to a report of a suspect armed with a rifle who allegedly threatened a group of tenants, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

David Palmer of Santa Barbara was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday on charges of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Deputies were dispatched at about 3:15 a.m. to a residence on the 5300 block of Parejo Drive, an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County near Goleta, Hoover said. 

Palmer was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance and possibly had access to more firearms, Hoover said. 

“When deputies arrived, the suspect’s parents came out of the residence but the armed suspect, his grandfather and the caretaker remained inside,” Hoover said. 

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team and Hostage Negotiation Team were deployed to the scene due to the potential danger to the residents inside the home, Hoover said.

As a precautionary measure, an emergency notification was sent to residents in the surrounding neighborhood instructing them to shelter in place, and one adjacent home was evacuated, Hoover said.​

At about 5:40 a.m., deputies secured a perimeter, and Palmer came out of the home and was taken into custody without incident, Hoover said. 

Detectives served a search warrant at the residence and seized multiple firearms Thursday afternoon, Hoover said. 

Detectives also located drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and two suspicious devices.  

The Sheriff's Department bomb squad responded and determined the devices were not hazardous, Hoover said.

Palmer was being held in lieum of $500,000 bail, Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that the District Attorney's Office charge Palmer with additional firearm enhancements, Hoover said.  

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

