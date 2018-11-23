Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 23 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Ar’Mond Davis Provides Spark for UCSB in 76-69 Win over Portland State

Ar’Mond Davis Click to view larger
Ar’Mond Davis, shown in an earlier game, scored 20 points to lead UCSB past Portland State. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By UCSB Sports Information | November 23, 2018 | 9:27 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho – Through the first 18 minutes of the first game at the Vandal Holiday Hoops Showcase Portland State’s full court trapping defense seemed to flummox UC Santa Barbara, but an Ar’Mond Davis three-point basket with 1:19 left in the first half gave the Gauchos a 36-34 lead and they never fell behind again, winning 76-69.

UCSB (4-1) won its third consecutive game while the Vikings (2-2) were denied a three-game winning streak.

“They are so tough to play against because of the defense they come at you with,” said head coach Joe Pasternack of the Vikings. “For most of the first half they took us out of our rhythm. Ar’Mond’s three near the end of the half was big and I think it helped open things up a little for us.”

Davis’ three followed by a Jarriesse Blackmon put-back with one second left in the first half gave the Gauchos a 38-34 lead at the break. 

Blackmon opened the second half with layup off a nice feed from Devearl Ramsey. Davis then made a jumper from the left side and fed Robinson Idehen with an alley-oop pass for a resounding slam dunk to complete an 11-0 run and give UCSB a 44-34 lead with 15:03 remaining.

“I’ve felt better and more confident in the last two games,” said Davis, who scored 20 points on the heels of a 22-point effort on Nov. 17 against Montana State. “We have a lot of guys who can score and we are so close. Tonight it was my turn, but tomorrow it may be someone else.”

Brendan Rumel made a short jumper for Portland State’s first second half points at the 14:35 mark, but another Idehen slam on an alley-oop from Blackmon and a layup by Zack Moore pushed the advantage to 48-36 with 13:36 left.

Following a free throw by Rumel, JaQuori McLaughlin found Idehen for another alley-oop slam dunk to make it 50-37, the biggest lead of the game with 13:11 remaining.

The advantage hovered between nine and 12 over the next five minutes.

The Vikings went on a 6-0 run the was capped by a Holland Woods jump shot, cutting the UCSB lead to 59-54 with 6:07 to play.

“Give them a lot of credit to come back like that,” Pasternack said. “I was happy we were able to respond and close the game out."

After the lead was carved to five, the Gauchos responded with an 11-4 run to assume a 70-58 edge with 2:37 on the clock. The final six points of that stretch came on old school three-point plays by Davis and McLaughlin.

“The three-point plays by Ar’Mond and JaQuori were huge,” Pasternack said. “They completely switched the momentum back.”

Woods made three free throws with just a second remaining to cut a 10-point lead to the final 76-69.

Sékou Touré (career-high 11), Blackmon (10) and McLaughlin (10) joined Davis in double-figures. Blackmon added a career-high nine rebounds while also tying his career-highs for blocked shots (3), assists (3) and steals (2). Davis added six rebounds and two assists. Although McLaughlin went just 3-of-9 from the field, he had a game-high five assists and two steals. 

As a team, UCSB shot 46.2% overall but made just 2-for-16 from three-point range, 12.5%. Portland State struggled even more mightily as it was 22-for-62 overall, 35.5%, but a mere 3-for-23 from three-point territory, 13.0%. 

Another key for the Gauchos was the fact that they attempted 42 free throws, the most the program has taken since a 45-free throw attempt game at Cal Poly on Feb. 19, 2005. They made just 26 of the attempts, 61.9%, the the 26 were four more than the Vikings made.

Portland State was led by Michael Nuga who had 13 points. Woods, Rashaad Goolsby and Jamie Orme each tallied 11 points.

UCSB will complete play in the Vandal Holiday Hoops Classic on Saturday evening at CenturyLink Arena in Boise when they play the host University of Idaho in a game scheduled to tip-off at 6:00 p.m. (PST).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 