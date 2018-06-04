Armstrong Associates Builds Award-Winning Portfolio

Armstrong Associates' construction of “one of the world’s most technologically advanced surgical suites” and “one of the world’s ten best new museums” has earned the Santa Barbara-based general contractor an Excellence in Project Management Award from the Associated General Contractors of California.

Armstrong Associates also has received the President’s Award from the Santa Barbara Beautiful committee that supports community projects with an ongoing commitment to beautification.

The Associated General Contractors of California includes some 1,000 contractors, specialty and association member companies.

Armstrong Associates, Inc., received the Associated General Contractors award for the construction of the Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imagery (iMRI) Suite at Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital.

The unit facilitates the safer and more complete removal of complex brain tumors to provide patients with improved surgical outcomes.

The iMRI surgical suite was built under extreme and unique conditions over the course of 18 months, said Earl Armstrong, Armstrong Associates, Inc., founder/CEO.

“The project was located right in the middle of a fully operational hospital environment, with brain and heart operating rooms located on either side of the suite and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) located above,"Armstrong said.

"This location added another layer of complexity and made normal construction operations including material delivery, hours of operation, and connections to existing utilities extremely challenging,” he said.

The Santa Barbara Beautiful award honored Armstrong Associates role as the project general contractor for construction of MOXI-The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation.

MOXI, a LEED Gold Certified hands-on science museum has been recognized as “One of The World’s Ten Best New Museums” by Fodor’s Travel.

“I was born in Santa Barbara and raised my children here, so I’m thrilled that Armstrong Associates was selected to build some an important community asset,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong Associates, Inc., was recently ranked in the top five of more than 700 general contractors in the tri-county area and one of the 20 fastest growing companies on the Central Coast by Pacific Coast Business Times.

For more, visit armassoc.com or call Bill Shields, 569-6170.

— Les Carroll for Armstrong Associates.