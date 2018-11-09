Armstrong Associates Named 2018 Builder of The Year

The Santa Barbara Contractors Association honored Armstrong Associates General Contractors as the 2018 Builder of The Year at its recent annual event at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

Armstrong Associates also received the Commercial Construction Award for the construction of MOXI-The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, the LEED Gold Certified science museum that has been recognized as One of The World’s Ten Best New Museums by Fodor’s Travel.

SBCA is an active professional association serving nearly 400 members, and is recognized as one of the leading organizations representing the overall construction industry on the California Central Coast.

The association was founded in 1948 by a group of local contractors to promote integrity and high standards of quality in the construction industry.

Membership today includes licensed general contractors, sub and specialty contractors, builders, architects, engineers, designers, manufacturers, materials suppliers and construction industry professionals.

“We’re thrilled that the SBCA membership acknowledged our commitment to build community assets, said Armstrong Associates founder and CEO, Earl Armstrong.

“I was born in Santa Barbara and raised my children here, which makes us even more proud that Armstrong Associates was to selected to build a symbol of the city’s commitment to children and families,” he said.

Armstrong Associates construction of “one of the world’s most technologically advanced surgical suites” and “one of the world’s ten best new museums” previously earned the Santa Barbara-based general contractor an Excellence in Project Management Award from the Associated General Contractors of California for construction of the Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imagery Suite at Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital.

The company also received the President’s Award from the Santa Barbara Beautiful committee for the construction of the hands-on science museum that has “transformed lower State Street and the greater Santa Barbara community.”

Armstrong Associates, Inc., was recently ranked in the top five of more than 700 general contractors in the tri-county area and one of the 20 fastest growing companies on the Central Coast by the Pacific Coast Business Times.

The company has experience in all types of commercial construction, including new commercial shell buildings, tenant improvements, hospital and healthcare facilities, hotels, museums, industrial facilities, churches, restaurants and offices.

Armstrong Associates, Inc. recently was named general contractor for the $32-million, state-of-the-art Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center.



For more information about Armstrong Associates General Contractors, Inc., visit armassoc.com or call Bill Shields at 805-569-6170.

— Les Carroll for Armstrong Associates.