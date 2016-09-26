Arnold Awarded Highest Real Estate Appraiser Certification

Thomas A.B. Arnold, principal of the Santa Barbara firm of Hammock, Arnold, Smith and Company, has been awarded the professional designation certified general real estate appraiser by the California Bureau of Real Estate Appraisers.
Requirements for general certification include bachelor’s degree, post graduate classroom work, confirmed valuation experience, and passing the state examination. Less than one-third of licensed appraisers in California are at the highest, certified general, level.
Mr. Arnold, a UCSB graduate, has a valuation practice focused largely on estate planning, mortgage underwriting, and probate-related work.
Hammock, Arnold, Smith and Company is a general appraisal practice providing valuation and evaluation services for a wide variety of clients.
Laura Zarrinnaal for Hammock, Arnold, Smith and Company