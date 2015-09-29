Arnulfo Montoya of Santa Barbara, 1946-2015

Posted on September 29, 2015 | 12:35 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

​Arnulfo Montoya, 69, of Santa Barbara passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sept. 23, 2015.

He was born May 27, 1946, in Tijuana, Baja California.

Since 1970, he made his home in Santa Barbara, where he worked for Thelicke Transmissions and UCSB until his retirement.

Arnulfo was married to Carmen Montoya, his loving wife for the past 43 years, a beautiful marriage where each of them sincerely loved and cared for one another. They are now reunited in heaven.

Arnulfo was a gentle and kind soul who was loved by everyone. Even during the last moments of his life, he left us with a smile, clearly letting us know that he will continue to guard his family from heaven.

As a testament to his memory, he is survived by his two brothers, Cruz and Alfonso; his daughter, Maritza and husband, Haig; sons and daughters-in-law, Rodrigo and Sara, Oscar and Diana, David and Sheryl; three grandchildren, Isabelle, Joseph and Lukas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arnulfo enjoyed his daily morning walks, cooking, gardening, spending quality time with his family, and the occasional visits to the Chumash Casino.

He was a devoted loving husband, father, and grandfather. His greatest pleasure and challenge was to gather all his adult children and families together to enjoy special holidays, as well as weekend dinners and barbeques. His beautiful heart and love for his family will be remembered always.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone for their support during his six-month battle with cancer.

The Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, at Holy Cross Church in Santa Barbara for those who wish to pay their last respects.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, with graveside services following at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave, Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.