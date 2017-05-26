Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arraignment Continued For Man Charged in Fatal Orcutt Shooting

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 26, 2017 | 12:47 p.m.
Jorge Tovar Click to view larger
Jorge Tovar

The ex-boyfriend accused of shooting a woman to death in Orcutt on Easter morning made a brief appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Superior Court on Friday.

Judge Patricia Kelly continued the arraignment hearing for defendant Jorge Tovar, 26, until Wednesday.

Tovar was arrested in connection with the April 16 fatal shooting of Elyse Erwin, 28, who was found dead in a parking lot on Goodwin Road.

He has been charged with felony murder plus a special circumstance for lying in wait and allegations including discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and use of a firearm.

Relatives of both the victim and defendant were in court for Friday's hearing. 

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede represented the District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant, who is represented by Deputy Public Defender Mark Owens, appeared for the hearing in jail-issued garb while handcuffed and shackled.

Santa Maria judges typically don’t allow media to take pictures of defendants wearing jail clothing at the request of defense attorneys, who prefer not have potentially prejudicial photos of their clients.

Judges also prohibit photographing handcuffs and shackles for the same reasons. 

This marked the week’s second high-profile case where a client of Owens had not been dressed in civilian clothes for a hearing. He also represents the defendant accused of fatally shooting a Santa Maria man behind Elmer’s bar earlier this year.

The Tovar case had been delayed a week after a communication snafu surrounding which attorney represented Tovar. Ultimately a colleague of Owens filled in last week at the urging of Judge James Iwasko, who noted families waiting in the courtroom.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 