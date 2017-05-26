Arraignment Continued For Man Charged in Fatal Orcutt Shooting

The ex-boyfriend accused of shooting a woman to death in Orcutt on Easter morning made a brief appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Superior Court on Friday.

Judge Patricia Kelly continued the arraignment hearing for defendant Jorge Tovar, 26, until Wednesday.

Tovar was arrested in connection with the April 16 fatal shooting of Elyse Erwin, 28, who was found dead in a parking lot on Goodwin Road.

He has been charged with felony murder plus a special circumstance for lying in wait and allegations including discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and use of a firearm.

Relatives of both the victim and defendant were in court for Friday's hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede represented the District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant, who is represented by Deputy Public Defender Mark Owens, appeared for the hearing in jail-issued garb while handcuffed and shackled.

Santa Maria judges typically don’t allow media to take pictures of defendants wearing jail clothing at the request of defense attorneys, who prefer not have potentially prejudicial photos of their clients.

Judges also prohibit photographing handcuffs and shackles for the same reasons.

This marked the week’s second high-profile case where a client of Owens had not been dressed in civilian clothes for a hearing. He also represents the defendant accused of fatally shooting a Santa Maria man behind Elmer’s bar earlier this year.

The Tovar case had been delayed a week after a communication snafu surrounding which attorney represented Tovar. Ultimately a colleague of Owens filled in last week at the urging of Judge James Iwasko, who noted families waiting in the courtroom.

