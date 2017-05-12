Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:25 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arraignment Delayed for Defendant in Easter Morning Slaying in Orcutt

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 12, 2017 | 9:16 p.m.

An arraignment hearing for a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend on Easter morning was delayed for two weeks in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Friday.

Jorge Fernandez Tovar, 26, of Lompoc made a brief appearance before Judge James Iwasko in a Santa Maria courtroom. 

Tovar was arrested in connection with the April 16 fatal shooting of Elyse Erwin, 28, who was found dead in a parking lot on Goodwin Road.

He has been charged with felony murder plus a special circumstance for lying in wait and allegations including discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and use of a firearm.

The further arraignment hearing now is planned for May 26.

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede, who recently joined the Santa Barbara County prosecution team after a stint for the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, told the judge that the victim’s family wanted the arraignment to occur Friday or as soon as possible. 

While noting the family’s concerns, Iwasko also weighed the defendant’s rights, and said he wanted to ensure mistakes were not made since Tovar had a substitute defense attorney. The judge also said the delay would last only two weeks.

A miscommunication involving whether Tovar had hired a private attorney or still sought to be represented by the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office ultimately led to the latest delay. 

As the morning dragged on with the victim’s family in the audience, Iwasko suggested a Public Defender’s Office colleague would be “more than capable” of handling the hearing at least for Friday and a colleague stood in for Deputy Public Defender Mark Owens.

Meanwhile, a campaign to raise money in memory of Erwin to furnish at least one unit at the Domestic Violence Solutions emergency shelter topped the initial $2,500 goal.

The Trilogy Service Club launched the effort, with plans to furnish a second unit in honor of Erwin’s daughter if enough funds are raised.

Erwin had worked at the Monarch Club for nearly three years as catering coordinator. She previously was employed by the Santa Maria Country Club. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 