Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:46 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arraignment Hearing Continued For Husband, Wife Defendants in Orcutt Homicide

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 26, 2017 | 4:28 p.m.

An arraignment hearing was continued Wednesday for two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony “Tony” San Juan in a parking lot behind Elmer’s bar in Orcutt.

Jonathan Highley, 35, and Mayra Perez, 29, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court before Judge John Fisher on Wednesday morning.

The two defendants were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old San Juan in Old Town Orcutt March 4.

Highley is accused of wielding the gun that killed San Juan while Perez has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Highley was represented by defense attorney Brian Carroll, who stood in for his Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office colleague Mark Owens while defense attorney David Bixby represented Perez. 

Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson said the case involves a lot of discovery, including 130 police reports, photographs and audio recordings. 

The defendants will return to court May 24 for a further arraignment hearing. 

After the shooting, authorities said an allegedly drunk Highley called his wife, who was in Merced at the time and returned to Orcutt with their four children.

Both defendants remain in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 