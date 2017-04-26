Arraignment Hearing Continued For Husband, Wife Defendants in Orcutt Homicide

An arraignment hearing was continued Wednesday for two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony “Tony” San Juan in a parking lot behind Elmer’s bar in Orcutt.

Jonathan Highley, 35, and Mayra Perez, 29, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court before Judge John Fisher on Wednesday morning.

The two defendants were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old San Juan in Old Town Orcutt March 4.

Highley is accused of wielding the gun that killed San Juan while Perez has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Highley was represented by defense attorney Brian Carroll, who stood in for his Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office colleague Mark Owens while defense attorney David Bixby represented Perez.

Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson said the case involves a lot of discovery, including 130 police reports, photographs and audio recordings.

The defendants will return to court May 24 for a further arraignment hearing.

After the shooting, authorities said an allegedly drunk Highley called his wife, who was in Merced at the time and returned to Orcutt with their four children.

Both defendants remain in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail.

