Arraignment Hearing Delayed For Driver in Fatal DUI Collision West of Lompoc

The arraignment hearing for the woman accused of vehicular manslaughter after allegedly causing a head-on collision that killed a Santa Maria woman was continued Tuesday after the defendant's family asked the judge to order County Jail medical staff to examine her.

Using a walker, defendant Spring Abigail Morrissey, 32, of Santa Maria appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc on Tuesday afternoon, but Judge Rogelio Flores continued the arraignment hearing to Thursday afternoon.

Morrissey reportedly broke her hip in an Oct. 13 crash that led to the death of Victoria R. Levinson, 62, of Santa Maria.

The crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. on West Ocean Avenue, east of Douglass Avenue, and both drivers had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicles. Levinson died hours later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Morrissey has been charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence, driving under the influence causing injury and a special allegation of causing death or great bodily injury.

In an unusual move, the defendant’s mother, speaking from the audience, asked the judge to help Morrissey be seen by jail medical staff.

Morrissey said she was taken for X-rays last week but has not had follow-up care.

Her mother told the judge that Morrissey has a swollen, discolored leg the family members said may be an indication of a dangerous life-threatening situation such as a blood clot as result of the hip injury.

The judge said he appreciates the concern but also pointed out Morrissey faces significant charges and declined to automatically release her from custody.

In addition to ordering jail medical staff to examine Morrissey, he granted the defendant phone calls to contact her public defender or mother.

The judge said Morrissey would be back in court in two days — “and hopefully by then things will better.”

