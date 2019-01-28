Arraignment Set for Driver Who Struck Woman, Infant During Police Pursuit

Ricardo Adan Sanchez, 36, of Santa Barbara accused of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and other felonies

A Santa Barbara man is due in court Wednesday for arraignment on multiple felony counts stemming from an incident earlier this month in which the vehicle he was driving struck a woman and an infant in a stroller in downtown Santa Barbara during a police pursuit.

The incident occurred shortly after noon on Jan. 17 when Santa Barbara officers attempted to serve a search warrant and a felony arrest warrant at a residence on the 200 block of West Micheltorena Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Upon seeing the officers, the suspect, Ricardo Adan Sanchez, 36, fled in a vehicle.

In the process, Sanchez allegedly rammed a police vehicle and accelerated toward a detective who was on foot.

Detectives followed Sanchez with lights and sirens for about six blocks but he failed to yield, according to police.

He was eastbound on Victoria Street when he ran a red light and collided with a sedan that was headed north on Santa Barbara Street, police said.

After the collision, Sanchez’s vehicle continued onto the sidewalk on the northeast corner of the intersection, where it struck the woman with a baby in a stroller.

Sanchez then fled on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later on the 1300 block of Garden Street after trying to hide in an apartment complex, police said.

Sanchez is accused of assault with a deadly weapon — a vehicle — on a police officer; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on other individuals; driving under the influence causing great bodily injury; causing injury while evading a police officer; leaving the scene of an accident; sale and/or transport of a controlled substance; two counts of resisting a police officer; vandalism; being a felon in possession of ammunition; possession or use of tear gas by a felon; receiving stolen property; possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; and driving on a license suspended due to a prior DUI conviction, according to the criminal complaint.

He also faces numerous special-circumstances allegations and enhancements that could lead to greater penalties if he is convicted.

He remains in custody without bail at Santa Barbara County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in Santa Barbara before Judge Thomas Anderson.

The complaint against Sanchez notes that he has previous criminal convictions, including for robbery, DUI, and drugs and vehicle-code offenses.

The woman and baby were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and are recovering from their injuries, according to police. Their names have not been released.

