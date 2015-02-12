Arrest Made After Car-Vandalism Spree in Santa Maria

A woman was arrested Thursday, and two accomplices remained on the loose, following a string of vandalism incidents involving shooting out vehicle windows in northwest Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

More than two dozen vehicles were damaged in the spree, which included shooting into a vehicle occupied by a father and his two young children, Lt. James Ginter said.

The incidents were reported between 3:40 and 8 p.m. Wednesday in the northwest section of the city, and involved vehicle windows damaged by a BB or pellet gun.

“We currently have in excess of 25 vehicles damaged in this manner,” police Lt. Mark Norling said.

Early Thursday, patrol officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

“As officers approached, they saw the three occupants of the vehicle matched the description of the suspects from earlier victims,” Ginter said. “The suspect vehicle fled and eventually collided with a parked vehicle.”

One suspect, Anissa M. Cabanas, 19, of Santa Maria was located in the area and arrested on charges related to the vandalism, police said.

The two other suspects — both reportedly males — had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Additional charges will be requested since officers determined during the investigation that Cabanas and her accomplices shot into an occupied vehicle, police said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.