Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:51 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arrest Made After Car-Vandalism Spree in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 12, 2015 | 3:10 p.m.

Anissa M. Cabanas

A woman was arrested Thursday, and two accomplices remained on the loose, following a string of vandalism incidents involving shooting out vehicle windows in northwest Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

More than two dozen vehicles were damaged in the spree, which included shooting into a vehicle occupied by a father and his two young children, Lt. James Ginter said.

The incidents were reported between 3:40 and 8 p.m. Wednesday in the northwest section of the city, and involved vehicle windows damaged by a BB or pellet gun.

“We currently have in excess of 25 vehicles damaged in this manner,” police Lt. Mark Norling said.

Early Thursday, patrol officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. 

“As officers approached, they saw the three occupants of the vehicle matched the description of the suspects from earlier victims,” Ginter said. “The suspect vehicle fled and eventually collided with a parked vehicle.”

One suspect, Anissa M. Cabanas, 19, of Santa Maria was located in the area and arrested on charges related to the vandalism, police said.

The two other suspects — both reportedly males — had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Additional charges will be requested since officers determined during the investigation that Cabanas and her accomplices shot into an occupied vehicle, police said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 