Nipomo Man Arrested as Suspect in Shooting at Santa Maria Gas Station

A 41-year-old Nipomo man has been arrested on attempted-murder charges stemming from a Thursday shooting at a Santa Maria gas station.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, Santa Maria police made a high-risk traffic stop in the 900 block of North Broadway and took Pedro Santiago into custody, according to the department.

A search of Santiago’s vehicle turned up several firearms, police said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities say.

Santiago is suspected in a shooting that occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at the ConservFuel gas station at 910 E. Betteravia Road.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s who was in a black SUV at a gas pump, suffered a head wound.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from an altercation at the gas pumps.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Late Friday, investigators served a search warrant an a residence on Orchard Road in Nipomo, and found more than a dozen firearms, including hand guns and assault-type rifles and a large quantity of ammunition, police said.

Two men were arrested on weapons charges at the residence, although they are not suspected in Thursday’s shooting.

Franklin Edgar Lopez, 25 of Nipomo, was booked into County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of firearm.

Rafael Lopez, 21, of Nipomo, was booked on suspicion of being in possession of an assault rifle.

