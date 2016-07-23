Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:45 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Nipomo Man Arrested as Suspect in Shooting at Santa Maria Gas Station

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 23, 2016 | 4:04 p.m.

A 41-year-old Nipomo man has been arrested on attempted-murder charges stemming from a Thursday shooting at a Santa Maria gas station.

Pedro Santiago
Pedro Santiago

At about 7 p.m. Friday, Santa Maria police made a high-risk traffic stop in the 900 block of North Broadway and took Pedro Santiago into custody, according to the department.

A search of Santiago’s vehicle turned up several firearms, police said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities say.

Santiago is suspected in a shooting that occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at the  ConservFuel gas station at 910 E. Betteravia Road.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s who was in a black SUV at a gas pump, suffered a head wound.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from an altercation at the gas pumps.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Late Friday, investigators served a search warrant an a residence on Orchard Road in Nipomo, and found more than a dozen firearms, including hand guns and assault-type rifles and a large quantity of ammunition, police said.

Two men were arrested on weapons charges at the residence, although they are not suspected in Thursday’s shooting.

Franklin Edgar Lopez, 25 of Nipomo, was booked into County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of firearm.

Rafael Lopez, 21, of Nipomo, was booked on suspicion of being in possession of an assault rifle.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 