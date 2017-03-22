Arrest Made in Burglary of Santa Ynez Home Being Fumigated

At approximately 7:15 a.m. on March 1, 2017, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 2600 block of Baseline Drive in the Santa Ynez area.

The residence had been tented and fumigated for termites on Feb. 27, 2017. When the fumigation company employees returned to remove the tents on March 1, they discovered the residence had been burglarized.

Several firearms and ammunition were stolen, as well as a large amount of jewelry and irreplaceable, sentimental items. The items included wedding rings that belonged to one of the resident’s deceased family members taken directly off an urn that contained their ashes.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau were assigned to the case on March 10. During the course of the investigation, Sheriff’s detectives learned that the crime had occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 7 a.m. on March 1.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, detectives identified the suspect as being 23-year-old Geovanny Carbajal-Vera of Lompoc.

Detectives learned that Carbajal-Vera had two outstanding warrants and was on probation.

On March 20, 2017, sheriff’s detectives located Carbajal-Vera at a residence in Lompoc. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search of the residence and located items from the residential burglary.

Unfortunately, they did not recover the jewelry or firearms.

Carbajal-Vera was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for residential burglary in addition to his two outstanding warrants.

The case is still under investigation and detectives have reason to believe more suspects may be involved.

If you have any information regarding the crime or the whereabouts of the stolen property, you are asked the call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-934-6170 or the leave an anonymous tip please call 805-681-4171. You can also send an e-mail to http://www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.