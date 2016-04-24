Arrest Made in Connection with 2015 Santa Maria Apartment Complex Fire

Blaze at Vizcaya Apartments on West Sonya Lane badly burned 1 resident, displaced 100 and caused $1 million in damage

A 19-year-old Orange County man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire that seriously injured one person and caused $1 million in damage at a Santa Maria apartment complex last year, Santa Maria police said Sunday.

On March 12, 2015, the Santa Maria Fire Department was dispatched to a large structure fire at the Vizcaya Apartments, 521 W. Sonya Lane in central Santa Maria.

“Upon arrival, several apartments in the complex were engulfed in flames and smoke,” police Sgt. Jesus Valle said Sunday.

One person suffered serious burns, which required a succession of hospitalizations.

More than 100 people were displaced when their apartments were declared uninhabitable.

Arson investigators determined the fire was caused by a negligent act, with firefighters last year blaming improper disposal of a small butane lighter in a flammable container.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, Daniel Abraham Reyna of Lake Forest, near Irvine.

Reyna was located in Southern California on Thursday and arrested on the outstanding warrant, Valle said.

He was transported to the Central Coast and booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony count of arson by recklessly setting fire or burning any structure or property.

“The SMFD and SMPD remind residents that fire safety is critically important,” Valle said.

Click here for more information about fire safety from the National Fire Protection Association.

