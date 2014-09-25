Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arrest Made in Mission Canyon Theft Spree

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 25, 2014 | 8:19 a.m.

Cody Clark

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of thefts in the Mission Canyon area, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Cody Clark, who lives in the Mission Canyon area, was taken into custody earlier this month, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property and grand theft, Hoover said.

"Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Clark committed most of the thefts at night, and obtained the majority of the stolen property from unlocked vehicles," Hoover said.

Investigators were able to arrest Clark thanks to the assistance of Mission Canyon residents who provided photos and video, Hoover said.

A search warrant served at Clark’s residence in the 1100 block of Edgemound Drive turned up more than 50 pieces of stolen property, Hoover said, including jewelry, computer components, cell phones, cameras, wallets and a bicycle.

A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in a four-month string of thefts in the Mission Canyon area near Santa Barbara. (Contributed photo)

People living in the Mission Canyon area who believe they are victims of a theft and/or are missing property are asked to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or the anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

"The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents to always lock their vehicles and residences, including garage doors," Hoover said. "Even if your vehicle is locked, do not keep valuables in your car, and put away anything that may be considered valuable."

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 