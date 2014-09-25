Arrest Made in Mission Canyon Theft Spree

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of thefts in the Mission Canyon area, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Cody Clark, who lives in the Mission Canyon area, was taken into custody earlier this month, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property and grand theft, Hoover said.

"Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Clark committed most of the thefts at night, and obtained the majority of the stolen property from unlocked vehicles," Hoover said.

Investigators were able to arrest Clark thanks to the assistance of Mission Canyon residents who provided photos and video, Hoover said.

A search warrant served at Clark’s residence in the 1100 block of Edgemound Drive turned up more than 50 pieces of stolen property, Hoover said, including jewelry, computer components, cell phones, cameras, wallets and a bicycle.

People living in the Mission Canyon area who believe they are victims of a theft and/or are missing property are asked to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or the anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

"The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents to always lock their vehicles and residences, including garage doors," Hoover said. "Even if your vehicle is locked, do not keep valuables in your car, and put away anything that may be considered valuable."

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.