Arrest Made in Slaying of Homeless Man in Santa Barbara

An arrest has been made in the slaying of a homeless man whose body was discovered Friday on the city's Eastside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Enson Junior Lopez, 32, was taken into custody on murder charges related to the death of Ian Justin O’Brien Nichols, 40, whose bloody remains were found up against a Marborg Industries building in the 100 block of North Quarantina Street, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

At 1:20 p.m. Friday, Lopez was located in the 800 block of Cacique Street and arrested for murder, Harwood said.

Both men were homeless residents of Santa Barbara, and the incident is believed to have occurred during the late night hours Thursday or the early Friday.

Police responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. Friday, when first responders were dispatched for a medical emergency.

Nichols' body had been discovered by a passerby in the area, who notified a Marborg employee, who called police.

"Upon arrival emergency personnel found Nichols, dead, on the ground in an alcove adjacent to the west sidewalk," Harwood said.

Investigation revealed that Lopez and Nichols had quarreled multiple times during the day prior to the incident, and at some point "Lopez contacted Nichols on the 100 block of N. Quarantina Street and killed him," Harwood said.

Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, details including the cause and manner of death were being withheld, Harwood said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million.

Detectives are still seeking additional witnesses in this case, and Harwood said anyone who observed the interactions of the suspect and victim during the hours prior to the crime is asked to contact Detective Andy Hill at 805.897.2414 or [email protected]

