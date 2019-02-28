Arresting Production of Legally Blonde - The Musical at The Granada

America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge (again) as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to The Granada Theatre for two performances, 7:30 p.m. April 9-10.

The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take the audience from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.

Based on the movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves you can be both legally blonde and the smartest person in the room.

Woods appears to have it all. But, her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, she uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard, too.

This contemporary, sassy musical is driven by memorable songs and explosive dances.

The 2019 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. It is directed by Jeff Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard, set design by Randel Wright, lighting by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Derek Lockwood, video design by Jon Infante, and casting by Alison Franck.

Tickets on sale now are available at The Granada Theatre box office, 1214 State St., by visiting BroadwaySantaBarbara.com and granadasb.org; or by calling 805-899-3002. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-314-7687. Ticket prices start at $40.

Note: BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, granadasb.org, and The Granada Theatre box office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2018-19 Broadway In Santa Barbara Series.

For more information, visit www.BlondeOnTour.com.

— Colin Bennett for The American Theatre Guild.